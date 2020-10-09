Coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Smith (neck) is out for the season and will undergo surgery next week, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

McCarthy called Smith's injury "correctable" and said he will "continue the process of going through surgery." In the seven-time Pro Bowler's stead, Brandon Knight will start at left tackle. Losing Smith for the remainder of the season is a huge blow for an O-line that's already without right tackle La'el Collins (hip) for the year. Center Joe Looney (knee) is also set to miss two to three weeks due to an MCL sprain.