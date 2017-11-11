Smith (groin) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Smith did not practice this week but had reportedly made progress in recovering from a groin strain he suffered in Sunday's win over the Chiefs. Chaz Green or Byron Bell will likely fill in for the veteran left tackle, for what is hopefully only a one-game absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories