Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Smith finished the week with two consecutive limited practice sessions, and he appears to have a shot of suiting up for Sunday's divisional tilt. In the event that Smith is unable to play Week 7, however, Cameron Fleming will slot into the starting lineup at left tackle.

