Smith (undisclosed) exiting Thursday's practice early and was accompanied by an athletic trainer as he left the field, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

While the team hasn't released details yet regarding the injury, it apparently occurred during the individual drills portion of the practice. The fact that Smith was able to walk off the field under his own power is encouraging, but his history of neck and back issues is not. His exit was likely just precautionary, however, and at this point there's no reason to think Smith's status for Week 1 is in jeopardy.