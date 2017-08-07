Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Expected back at practice
Smith (back) is expected to return to practice Monday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith has been dealing with back tightness for a little under a week but is expected to make a full recovery. The injury should not have any lingering effects heading into the regular season.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Bothered by back•
-
Report: Cowboys LT Tyron Smith restructures contract•
-
Tony Romo among active Cowboys probables in Week 14•
-
Cowboys issue injury report for TNF•
-
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith expected to return to practice Monday•
-
Cowboys to have most of their injured players Week 7•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now deep sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...
-
Boldin limits Zay Jones' upside
The Bills are signing Anquan Boldin, which helps out Tyrod Taylor but severely limits the upside...
-
How does Cutler impact Miami's wideouts?
In the wake of Ryan Tannehill's injury, Miami's addition of Jay Cutler should help DeVante...
-
Cutler doesn't change Dolphins' offense
Ryan Tannehill is likely out for the year, but the Dolphins have signed Jay Cutler, which is...
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...