Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that he expects Smith (knee) to return from injured reserve ahead of Dallas' Week 15 game at Jacksonville, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith has missed the Cowboys' first 13 games of the season while recovering from late-August surgery to reattach a torn hamstring tendon to his left knee, but he resumed practicing last week and appears to have responded well to on-field activity. Jones wouldn't commit to the eight-time Pro Bowler returning to a full-time role this Sunday, but Smith should at least split work at left tackle with rookie Tyler Smith if he's able to make it through the upcoming practice week unscathed. Expect Tyron Smith to eventually settle back in to playing 100 percent of the snaps at left tackle in future games once he's further removed from knee surgery. Smith's impending return from IR comes at a convenient time, as starting right tackle Terence Steele (knee) went down with a season-ending ACL tear in last week's win over the Texans.