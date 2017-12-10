Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Expected to play Sunday vs. Giants
Smith (back), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, is expected to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Smith has missed two games and has had his practice workload restricted for much of the season while battling back and groin issues, but it seems likely he'll be available down the stretch as the Cowboys look to keep their playoff hopes alive. Though he may be operating at less than full strength, a hurting Smith is a far better option at left tackle than the Cowboys' alternatives at the position.
More News
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice for Week 14
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 14 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...