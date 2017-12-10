Smith (back), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, is expected to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith has missed two games and has had his practice workload restricted for much of the season while battling back and groin issues, but it seems likely he'll be available down the stretch as the Cowboys look to keep their playoff hopes alive. Though he may be operating at less than full strength, a hurting Smith is a far better option at left tackle than the Cowboys' alternatives at the position.