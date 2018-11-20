Owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that he expects Smith (neck) to play Thursday against Washington, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The first-round pick suffered a stinger in Sunday's win over the Falcons, but reportedly stated he was "fine" afterwords. As evidenced by this news, Smith doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing Week 12. Though Smith looks to be available for Week 12, expect the team to make the official call later in the week.