Owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that he expects Smith (neck) to play Thursday against Washington, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The first-round pick suffered a stinger in Sunday's win over the Falcons, but reportedly stated he was "fine" afterwords. As evidenced by this news, Smith doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing Week 12. Though Smith looks to be available for Week 12, expect the team to make the official call later in the week.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jimmy-graham-1400.jpg

    Week 12 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

    Week 12 Trade Values Chart

    Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...

  • NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals

    Week 12 Waiver Wire

    Unlike some weeks, there are plenty of potential stars available on the waiver wire this week....