Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Expected to play Week 14
Smith (neck) has a "good shot" to suit up against the Eagles on Sunday, Jeff Cavanaugh of The Athletic reports.
Smith has missed two straight games due to a lingering neck injury, but appears to be trending towards suiting up for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Eagles. "I feel great," Smith told Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News. "I'm going through the whole program."
