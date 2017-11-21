Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Expects to play Thursday
Smith (groin/back) expects to play Thursday against the Chargers, Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith has missed each of the past two games and his absence has caused problems for the Cowboys offense, primarily in pass protection. His availability for Thursday's game would be huge news against a Chargers defense boasting two of the top pass rushers in the league, Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.
