Smith (knee, back) said he is healthy, Nick Eatman of the Cowboys' official website reports. "I'm feeling great now," Smith said. "Actually, I feel like I'm in the best shape I've been in a while. I've taken this offseason to get back into it a little early and try to take care of my body a little more. I'm just doing the little small (rehab) things and I just feel awesome right now."

Smith dealt with a nagging back injury the past two seasons, and he also had groin, hip and knee issues in 2017. He sat out three full games and significant parts of two others, with those five contests accounting for 19 of the 32 sacks Dallas allowed all season. The team signed Cameron Fleming and Marcus Martin in March, adding some O-line depth to complement the elite trio of Smith, RG Zack Martin and C Travis Frederick. Smith has a new offseason regiment that he expects will help take pressure off his back and keep him healthy for the upcoming season. He's only missed seven games in seven NFL campaigns, but six of those absences occurred within the past two years. A healthy 2018 season for Smith would be great news for Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.