Smith (groin) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Chargers, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Smith said Monday that he expects to return to the field Thursday, but the Cowboys don't appear to be ready to declare their best offensive lineman as ready to go just yet. Smith will likely test out his groin and back issues over the next couple of days before an official decision on his status is made.

