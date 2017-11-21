Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Game-time decision Thursday
Smith (groin) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Chargers, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Smith said Monday that he expects to return to the field Thursday, but the Cowboys don't appear to be ready to declare their best offensive lineman as ready to go just yet. Smith will likely test out his groin and back issues over the next couple of days before an official decision on his status is made.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Inactive Sunday night•
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Missing practice Wednesday•
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...
-
What you missed: SEA looking for help
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...