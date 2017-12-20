Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Gets another Pro Bowl nod
Smith (knee) was named to his fifth Pro Bowl team as a starter Tuesday, The Dallas Morning News reports.
While the left tackle has had some trouble staying healthy this season, Smith has been his usual dominant self when he's been on the field and 100 percent. He joins offensive line-mates Zack Martin and Travis Frederick on the Pro Bowl squad.
