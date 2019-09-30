Coach Jason Garrett said Smith received some "favorable results" on his sprained ankle Monday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. "We're going to list him as week to week and just see how he responds over the next few days," Garrett added.

Smith has already been ruled out for the upcoming week against the Packers, but the fact he received positive results suggests he's not dealing with a very serious injury. The team hasn't ruled out his chances for Week 6, but he'll certainly be a huge loss for Week 5, as the Cowboys are expected to deploy Cameron Fleming at left tackle to start the game.