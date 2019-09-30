Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Gets good news
Coach Jason Garrett said Smith received some "favorable results" on his sprained ankle Monday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. "We're going to list him as week to week and just see how he responds over the next few days," Garrett added.
Smith has already been ruled out for the upcoming week against the Packers, but the fact he received positive results suggests he's not dealing with a very serious injury. The team hasn't ruled out his chances for Week 6, but he'll certainly be a huge loss for Week 5, as the Cowboys are expected to deploy Cameron Fleming at left tackle to start the game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 4 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 4,...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...