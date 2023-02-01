Smith recently underwent surgery to address a minor knee issue, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith was sidelined for Dallas' first 13 games of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of the avulsion fracture he sustained in his left knee during training camp. It's likely that his most recent surgery was just a follow-up procedure to clean up any leftover concerns from his previous injury, and he'll now aim to make a full recovery by the time the Cowboys' offseason program rolls around.
