Smith (knee) is getting closer to returning according to Jon Machota of The Athletic, and he'll take over at left tackle while Tyler Smith moves to guard when he returns, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Smith suffered an avulsion fracture in his left knee in August, which was expected to leave him out until at least December. With that month nearing, it appears Smith is on schedule and should return this season as expected. The next step for the veteran tackle will be getting designated to return from IR, which will open a 21-day window for him to practice with the team before being returned to the 53-man roster.