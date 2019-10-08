Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Good chance to play Sunday
General manager Jerry Jones said Smith's (ankle) chances of playing Sunday versus the Jets are "looking promising," Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The Cowboys had no answer for the Packers' pass rush without Smith in the fold, so they'd benefit greatly by his return, especially since left tackle La'el Collins is week-to-week with a sprained MCL. Expect Smith to be monitored throughout the week with the hope he can participate in every practice.
