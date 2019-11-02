Smith (ankle) won't carry an injury designation for Monday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Smith was a limited practice participant this week as he continues to recover from the ankle sprain he sustained in late September, but the injury won't jeopardize his status for Week 9. The Cowboys' offensive line will be at full strength with Zack Martin (back/ankle) and La'el Collins (ankle) also ready to play.