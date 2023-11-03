Smith (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Smith missed last week's win over the Rams and opened Week 9 prep with a pair of DNPs. However, he was able to return to practice in limited fashion Friday, giving him a chance to suit up for Sunday's key NFC East battle. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy suggested Friday that Smith's status should be determined Saturday, saying of the left tackle, "He's projected to practice tomorrow. When we walk off the field, we'll make that decision," per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News.