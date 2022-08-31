Dallas moved Smith to its injured reserve list Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Thanks to renegotiated league rules, Smith could technically return for Week 5, and while the team is optimistic he will recover from his recent knee surgery in time to play at some point this regular season, it will likely take at least a couple more weeks than that given the nature of his injury. For now, rookie Tyler Smith is the Cowboys' presumed starting left tackle for Week 1 versus Tampa Bay and beyond.