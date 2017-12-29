Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Heads to IR
Smith (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Smith has battled through injuries to his back, groin and hip since training camp started, so this sprained knee combined with a playoff elimination is enough to put Smith on rest for the remainder of the campaign. The Cowboys sent Smith to injured reserve with CB Orlando Scandrick, and they called up WR Lance Lenoir and OT Kadeem Edwards to fill the vacant roster spots. Chaz Green will likely fill in at left tackle for Sunday's game against Philly.
