Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Inactive for Week 13
Smith (neck) is listed as inactive for Thursday's game against the Saints, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Smith appeared to have a chance of suiting up Week 13, but will ultimately remained sidelined during Thursday's tilt against the Saints. Cameron Fleming will draw another start at left tackle in Smith's absence.
