According to head coach Jason Garrett, Smith suffered a groin injury in Sunday's win over the Chiefs, Damon R. Marx of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith and the Cowboys offensive line helped quarterback Dak Prescott have a very efficient outing Sunday. He was sacked only once and finished with 249 passing yards and two touchdowns, as well as 27 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Smith is a stalwart at left tackle, so the team will be hoping his groin injury is not serious and that he will be available for Week 10's matchup against the Falcons.

