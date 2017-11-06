Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Injures groin against Chiefs
According to head coach Jason Garrett, Smith suffered a groin injury in Sunday's win over the Chiefs, Damon R. Marx of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith and the Cowboys offensive line helped quarterback Dak Prescott have a very efficient outing Sunday. He was sacked only once and finished with 249 passing yards and two touchdowns, as well as 27 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Smith is a stalwart at left tackle, so the team will be hoping his groin injury is not serious and that he will be available for Week 10's matchup against the Falcons.
More News
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...