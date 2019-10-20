Play

Smith (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith worked as a limited participant Thursday and Friday before receiving the questionable tag, so it's not a major surprise he's expected to be available. The 28-year-old missed the last two games but looks as though he retake his starting post at left tackle Sunday.

