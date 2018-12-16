Smith (neck), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, is expected to play, sources tell Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The left tackle sat out the Cowboys' Week 13 win over the Saints before returning to action in the Week 14 victory over the Eagles. Smith experienced no apparent setbacks out of the contest, so he should be ready to handle a full snap count again Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories