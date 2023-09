Smith (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Smith rolled his ankle during Thursday's practice, although the issue does not appear to be severe as the 32-year-old was back on the field Friday and is expected to play Sunday. This comes as good news for Dallas, as it's already likely they could be without one starter on the offensive line since Tyler Smith (hamstring) is currently listed as doubtful for Sunday's season opener.