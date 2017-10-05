Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Limited participant Wednesday
Smith is dealing with back tightness and was a limited participant at the Cowboys' practice Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com
Smith dealt with a similar issue early in the preseason but was recovered heading into the regular season. The 26-year-old's status for Sunday's game against the Packers remains optimistic since he was still able to practice, but it's still a situation worth keeping an eye on.
