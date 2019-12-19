Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Limited Thursday
Smith (eye) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith didn't practice Wednesday, but Thursday's limited session puts him on track to suit up for Sunday's must-win tilt against the Eagles. The star left tackle told Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News on Thursday that his left eye is swollen due to a hair follicle, and that he expects to be fine for Week 16.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew sifts through Week 16 matchups, highlighting the best starts...
-
Cook out? Mattison, Boone priorities
With Dalvin Cook out for Week 16, the Vikings backfield becomes the key to taking home a Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been a tough season for the likes of Alvin Kamara, Marlon Mack, and Devonta Freeman, but...