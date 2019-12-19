Play

Smith (eye) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith didn't practice Wednesday, but Thursday's limited session puts him on track to suit up for Sunday's must-win tilt against the Eagles. The star left tackle told Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News on Thursday that his left eye is swollen due to a hair follicle, and that he expects to be fine for Week 16.

