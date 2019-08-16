Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Managing stiff back
Smith will not play during Saturday's preseason tilt against the Rams due to a stiff back, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith's injury is reportedly not considered to be long-term. The Cowboys are likely to continue taking a cautious approach to the starting left tackle's recovery throughout the preseason. As long as Smith remains sidelined, Cameron Fleming will slot into the starting lineup.
