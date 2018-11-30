Owner Jerry Jones said he expects Smith (neck) to return Week 14 against the Eagles, jJon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jones expressed a similiar sentiment after the Week 12 win over the Redskins, yet Smith was inactive for Thursday's win against the Saints. The 27-year-old has missed the last two games but will now have three extra days to recover following Thursday's game.

