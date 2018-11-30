Cowboys' Tyron Smith: May return next week
Owner Jerry Jones said he expects Smith (neck) to return Week 14 against the Eagles, jJon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Jones expressed a similiar sentiment after the Week 12 win over the Redskins, yet Smith was inactive for Thursday's win against the Saints. The 27-year-old has missed the last two games but will now have three extra days to recover following Thursday's game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 things to know
It's the most important week of the season. Playoff spots are on the line. Here's what you...