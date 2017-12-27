Smith (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

Smith was unable to return to Sunday's 21-12 loss to the Seahawks after sustaining the knee injury, one of many issues that has afflicted the left tackle this season. With the Week 16 loss officially eliminating the Cowboys from the playoffs, it seems unlikely that the team would want to expose Smith to further injury risk by having him suit up for the season finale against the Eagles.

