Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Missing practice Wednesday
Smith (groin/back) won't practice Wednesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
This was the expected outcome after Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett labeled Smith day-to-day Monday. While the two injuries prevented Smith from playing in Sunday's loss to the Falcons, replacement left tackles Chaz Green and Byron Bell combined to allow seven sacks, effectively stalling the Cowboys offense for most of the day. Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' other skill position players could again face bleaker fantasy outlooks than normal Week 11 against the Eagles if Smith remains unavailable for that contest.
