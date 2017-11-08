Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Smith (groin) would be held out of practice Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The Cowboys are optimistic that Smith will be able to practice in some capacity Thursday, but given that the left tackle has also battled hip and back issues for much of the season, it wouldn't be surprising if he receiving another day off. Smith has fought through the injury concerns to play in all eight of the Cowboys' games this season, but team owner Jerry Jones expressed some uncertainty regarding the four-time Pro Bowler's availability for Sunday's tilt with the Falcons, according to Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News.