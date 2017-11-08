Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Missing practice Wednesday
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Smith (groin) would be held out of practice Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The Cowboys are optimistic that Smith will be able to practice in some capacity Thursday, but given that the left tackle has also battled hip and back issues for much of the season, it wouldn't be surprising if he receiving another day off. Smith has fought through the injury concerns to play in all eight of the Cowboys' games this season, but team owner Jerry Jones expressed some uncertainty regarding the four-time Pro Bowler's availability for Sunday's tilt with the Falcons, according to Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Injures groin against Chiefs•
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Avoids injury designation•
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Nursing hip, back issues•
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Held out of Thursday's practice•
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Will suit up Sunday•
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.