Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Not clear of neck injury
Smith (neck) is expected to be available for next Thursday's game against the Saints, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.
Smith was questionable for last Thursday's win over the Redskins and was active for the game, but unexpectedly never saw a snap. The stinger injury apparently continues to linger, and his practice participation at the start of next week should provide a clearer indication of his playing status.
