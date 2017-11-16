Smith (groin/back) isn't expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

According to Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said that Smith looked good while working out on the side at Thursday's practice, but was still labeled as a nonparticipant for the second straight day. It doesn't sound like the Cowboys are optimistic Smith will be able to put in a full practice Friday, so the All-Pro left tackle looks bound to miss a second consecutive contest. Smith's absence was acutely felt in the Cowboys' Week 10 loss to the Falcons, with replacement starter Chaz Green allowing five sacks and backup Byron Bell conceding two. Bell has been taking the snaps with the first-team offense and looks poised to earn the start at left tackle over Green this week, but quarterback Dak Prescott may nonetheless be under heavy pressure for much of the day.