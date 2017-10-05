Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Not practicing Thursday
Smith (back) did not practice Thursday, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Smith is still dealing with back tightness, and his absence Thursday after being limited Wednesday is not an encouraging sign for the All-Pro tackle. Smith should still be considered day-to-day, but his absence would be a major blow to Dallas' offense Sunday.
More News
-
Things to know: Byes, new options
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Trade Chart
Go ahead and pick up some fresh talent off waivers, but dealmaking is the real resource to...
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...
-
Sportsline: Ride Latavius not Amari
Advanced computer model says bench Amari Cooper and start Latavius Murray this week.
-
Week 5 NFL DFS: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel...