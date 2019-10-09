Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Not practicing Wednesday
Smith (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
General manager Jerry Jones said Monday that Smith's chances of playing this week look "promising," but he nonetheless begins the week not practicing. The veteran left tackle may need to put in at least one limited practice if he's going to play Sunday against the Jets.
