Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Smith's injury is reportedly a slight hamstring strain, so the star offensive tackle is expected to recover soon. With fellow linemen Zack Martin, Travis Frederick and Lael Collins also dealing with injuries, it is unlikely that either Dak Prescott or Ezekiel Elliott will see the field in Sunday's preseason game against the Cardinals.

