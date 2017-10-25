Smith is expected to be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to back and hip issues, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Smith has seen minimal involvement in practices the last several weeks due to back tightness, but he hasn't been forced to miss any games because of it. However, it sounds like his hip flared up during the Week 7 win over the 49ers, so Smith could be hurting a bit more than usual heading into Sunday's matchup with the Redskins. The expectation remains that Smith will play, though his status is still worth keeping an eye on, given his importance to the Cowboys as the protector of quarterback Dak Prescott's blind side.