Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Nursing hip, back issues
Smith is expected to be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to back and hip issues, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Smith has seen minimal involvement in practices the last several weeks due to back tightness, but he hasn't been forced to miss any games because of it. However, it sounds like his hip flared up during the Week 7 win over the 49ers, so Smith could be hurting a bit more than usual heading into Sunday's matchup with the Redskins. The expectation remains that Smith will play, though his status is still worth keeping an eye on, given his importance to the Cowboys as the protector of quarterback Dak Prescott's blind side.
More News
-
SportsLine: Bench Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy Football...
-
Wentz, Dak, Watson rising in Dynasty
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...