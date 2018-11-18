Smith (shoulder) suffered a stinger during Sunday's 22-19 win over the Falcons, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

Smith headed to the locker room during Sunday's win over Atlanta, but reportedly said he's "fine." It doesn't appear that the star offensive lineman is in danger of missing the Cowboys' divisional tilt against the Redskins in Week 12, but his practice participation this week will be worth keeping tabs on.

