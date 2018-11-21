Smith (neck) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Redskins, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith is officially listed as questionable and was a limited participant in practice all week, but is reportedly expected to suit up against the Redskins on Thanksgiving. The star offensive tackles appears good to go, but an official confirmation of his Week 12 status could come down to a game-time decision.

