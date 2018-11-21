Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Officially listed as questionable
Smith (neck) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Redskins, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith is officially listed as questionable and was a limited participant in practice all week, but is reportedly expected to suit up against the Redskins on Thanksgiving. The star offensive tackles appears good to go, but an official confirmation of his Week 12 status could come down to a game-time decision.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know for Week 12
Heath Cummings is worried about targets in New England and expecting a bounce back for the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 12 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12