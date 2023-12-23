Smith (back) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The All-Pro offensive lineman is in line to miss his fifth game of the season Sunday, as he continues to recover from a back issue that he likely sustained at some point within the last week. Chuma Edoga is expected to get the nod at left tackle in Smith's stead. Miami's defense ranks second in the NFL in total sacks through Week 15 (48.0), meaning Edoga could have his hands full in just his fifth start of the year.