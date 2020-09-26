site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Officially questionable
The Cowboys have officially listed Smith (neck) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith is in danger of missing his second consecutive game. Coach Mike McCarthy indicated a final determination on his status will be made Saturday.
