Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Practices fully Thursday
Smith (back) logged a full practice Thursday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith hasn't been forced to miss any game action while nursing the back injury, but Thursday marked his first full practice since Sept. 27. Presumably feeling healthier coming out of the bye week, Smith may have an easier time than usual in protecting quarterback Dak Prescott's blind side in Sunday's game against the 49ers.
