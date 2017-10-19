Smith (back) logged a full practice Thursday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith hasn't been forced to miss any game action while nursing the back injury, but Thursday marked his first full practice since Sept. 27. Presumably feeling healthier coming out of the bye week, Smith may have an easier time than usual in protecting quarterback Dak Prescott's blind side in Sunday's game against the 49ers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories