Smith (knee/back), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, said he believes he'll be able to play Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Week 16 matchup is a playoff-elimination game for both sides, so unless Smith is dramatically hindered during pregame warmups, it's likely he'll gain clearance to suit up. The left tackle has been playing hurt for much of the season, but it didn't prevent him from garnering his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl nod earlier this month.