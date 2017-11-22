The Cowboys are listing Smith (groin/back) as questionable for Thursday's game against the Chargers, but the expectation is that he'll be able to play, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith was a limited participant in the Cowboys' final practice of the week Wednesday and indicated that he came out of the session no worse for the wear, which likely means that he'll gain clearance to return from a two-game absence. The All-Pro left tackle's presence on the offensive line would be a major boon for quarterback Dak Prescott, who was sacked 12 times over the past two contests.