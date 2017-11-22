Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Questionable, but expected to play Thursday
The Cowboys are listing Smith (groin/back) as questionable for Thursday's game against the Chargers, but the expectation is that he'll be able to play, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith was a limited participant in the Cowboys' final practice of the week Wednesday and indicated that he came out of the session no worse for the wear, which likely means that he'll gain clearance to return from a two-game absence. The All-Pro left tackle's presence on the offensive line would be a major boon for quarterback Dak Prescott, who was sacked 12 times over the past two contests.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Inactive Sunday night•
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...