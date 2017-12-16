Smith (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith was a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday, but at this point that's more of a formality. The 27-year-old has battled through injuries for much of the season, and that trend is expected to continue until indicated otherwise from the team.

