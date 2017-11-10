Smith (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

While Smith reportedly made progress in his recovery from a groin strain, but he still failed to practice. His absence from practice all week would imply that Smith will be unavailable for Sunday's matchup, but he'll likely be a game-time decision.

