Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Questionable for Sunday
Smith (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
While Smith reportedly made progress in his recovery from a groin strain, but he still failed to practice. His absence from practice all week would imply that Smith will be unavailable for Sunday's matchup, but he'll likely be a game-time decision.
