Smith (groin/back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith did not practice for the second consecutive week but still earned the questionable tag. It seems unlikely that the veteran left tackle is going to play, which would leave Byron Bell to take the start after disastrous results from himself and Chaz Green against the Falcons in Week 10.

