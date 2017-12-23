Smith (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Smith was a limited participant at practice Friday, which was his lone practice session of the week. The veteran left tackle is dealing with a sprained LCL in his right knee and may require offseason surgery, but his availability for Sunday is likely to be determined on game-day.

